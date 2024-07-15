More domestic passengers choose Almeria Airport

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 17:28
Almeria Airport keeps attracting flyers
Credit: AENA
Passenger numbers travelling to or from Almeria Airport have shot up by just over 11 per cent in the first six months of 2024.
According to AENA which runs the airport, it handled 369,585 passengers, but the actual increase in numbers is down to domestic travellers rather than international.
Compared to the same period in 2023, the number of domestic passengers was up 32.7 per cent at 238,648 but international travel was down by 13.9 per cent with just 129,219 international passengers.
Whilst the Almeria Provincial Council is travelling Europe trying to find new tourists and encouraging them to visit, it seems that for one reason or another the Spanish are once again in love with Almeria but the rest of Europe isn’t quite so supportive.
As should perhaps be expected travellers from the UK totally outnumber those from other EU destinations and it appears that Almeria is fast finding favour with holidaymakers from Belgium, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.
So much depends on the actual airlines that choose Almeria as a destination, so with just 14 airlines using the airport facilities and the bulk of European destinations currently being in the UK and Czech Republic, it’s hardly surprising that they form the bulk of European visitors.
Almeria Airport won the accolade of Best European Airport with less than two million passengers for the second time in March of this year, adding the award to that which it received in 2018 so there is plenty on the plus side when considering the airport for travel.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
