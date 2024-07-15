NASA predict even hotter days ahead.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 19:14

How hot is too hot? Image: Shutterstock

The Costa del Sol will likely see an increase in extreme weather events by 2050, according to a new NASA study.

These weather phenomena may include more frequent heat waves, torrential rains, and perhaps even unseasonal snowfall. NASA’s predictions emphasise how increasing climate impacts may make some parts of the world almost unbearable to live in.

More warmth and humidity

The studies, using what they call a ‘wet bulb index’ have been researching the degree of warmth and humidity humans can take for sustainable living. The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature is a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight, taking into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, the angle of the sun and cloud cover.

According to the study, there are serious health hazards associated with prolonged exposure to a wet bulb temperature of 35ºC for six hours at a time as it exceeds the body’s capacity to cool itself through sweating. In extremely hot and humid environments, the body’s natural protection against heat, sweat, cannot bring down body temperature enough.

Possible 3 consecutive months of temperatures topping 35ºC

Some regions of Spain including Valencia, Madrid and Andalusia, according to NASA, are probably going to see summers with 3 consecutive months of temperatures topping 35ºC every day by 2050, while areas of the The Middle East may become completely unliveable.

Scientists are now calling for urgent measures to be taken to prepare the worst case scenario for populations worst-hit by the change in weather patterns. The Canary Islands are expected to experience steadier weather patterns, while other areas may need to take more drastic measures.