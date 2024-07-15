Trending:

New water taxi service launches in Lo Pagan

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 19:19

A new water taxi service has just launched between Lo Pagán and La Manga, making it easier than ever to explore the beautiful Mar Menor. The service, kicked off by Fomento, connects Lo Pagán-La Puntica with Puerto Menor (Tomás Maestre) and offers boat trips around the Mar Menor.

You can catch these boats near the ‘Félix Martínez Nautical Activities Centre’ in Lo Pagán, with plans for a more permanent dock coming soon.

This move isn’t just about convenience—it’s a big boost for tourism and the local economy. By improving access to Lo Pagán’s scenic waters, Fomento aims to attract more visitors year-round. It’s all part of their plan to make Murcia a go-to spot for water adventures.

Looking ahead, there are plans to invest in more infrastructure, making it even easier to hop from boat to beach and back again. So whether you’re planning a day trip or a longer stay, exploring the Mar Menor just got a whole lot simpler.

