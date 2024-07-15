Ospreys not dead as a dodo on the Costa Blanca

By Eugene Costello • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 18:02

Osprey chicks return to their breeding grounds when they are sexually mature Credit Flickr

Raul Merida has dedicated his life to animal protection and conservation. In his role as director of the Regional Ministry of the Environment for Valencia, he has overseen an ambitious project to reintroduce 12 osprey chicks to the region.

This is to “guarantee the conservation of this species, whose presence has been reduced in the Valencia region in recent decades,” said Merida. “The fundamental objective is to recover the species as a nesting bird and to establish a population that serves as a connection between the Andalusian and Balearic populations.”

The chicks arrived last week. Only 30 days old, they are already able to feed themselves and all but one have flown. The hope is they will return as adults to mate, as ospreys are genetically programmed to do.

“Although in the past it was considered a well-distributed species in the Iberian Peninsula, it became extinct as a breed in the 1980s, with just a few dozen in populations of the Balearic and Canary Islands,” said Sr Merida.