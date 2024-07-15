By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 17:21

Revving up fun: Costa Blanca entertainment. Image: Cristian Motor Show / Facebook.

Extreme thrills

The Cristian Motor Show is coming to San Fulgencio in 2024, located at C. Mediterranean Sea, 03177, Alicante.

Shows will run from July 18 to July 21 at 8:30 PM.

Join Rocco, one of the top drivers of the moment, and his son Cristian, a young driver and monster truck specialist.

Get ready for 90 minutes of thrilling entertainment featuring chases, drifting, 360º manoeuvres, reckless parking exhibitions, cars driving on two wheels, quads, fire tests, and monster trucks.

For younger fun, there will be appearances by Lightning McQueen and his friend Tow Mater.

There will be a 10-minute break during the show to purchase souvenirs, soft drinks, or snacks.

Capacity is limited, so don’t miss out on your ticket!

To book, head to the website: cristianmotorshow.es.

Supreme Dream

The Madhouse proudly presents Supreme Dream, the ultimate soul and Motown show, on Sunday, July 28, starting at 8 PM.

This high-energy performance features three-part harmonies, dance routines, costume changes, and the best soul and Motown tunes – perfect for toe-tapping and sing-along fun.

Having been together for 14 years, Supreme Dream is now bringing their fabulous show from the UK to Spain.

For more information, visit the website madhouseonline.eu, WhatsApp (+34) 711 08 35 29, or visit The Madhouse at Tiro de Pichon, Calle Republica Dominicana, Orihuela.

Fiesta bus

Tourism in Orihuela Costa is offering free bus transportation to Orihuela for the Reconquista Festival’s Moorish and Christian Entrances.

For the Christian Entrance on July 19, buses depart at 5:00.PM from the Playa Flamenca roundabout near the Town Hall, with a stop at Entrenaranjos Urbanization at 5:30.PM.

Return trips start at 12:30.AM from Gabriel Miró Glorieta.

On July 20, for the Moors Entrance, buses depart at the same times and stop at the Christian Entrance.

Return trips begin at 1:00.AM from Gabriel Miró Glorieta.

Each day, a bus equipped to accommodate two wheelchairs will be available.

Reservations are mandatory through the website orihuelaturistica.es.

For more information, contact Orihuela Costa’s tourist information at (+34) 672218977 or visit the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre tourist information point.

All that Jazz

The XIV Elche Jazz Festival 2024 concluded with record-breaking attendance, drawing 3,500 spectators and selling out four of the nine scheduled concerts.

The Rotunda in the Municipal Park hosted performances by Valencian singer Sole Giménez, celebrating her 40 years in the industry, and Santiago Auserón with his new ensemble “Academia Nocturna.” Both concerts sold out.

A highlight was the performance by Brazilian singer and composer Toquinho, accompanied by rising star Camilla Faustino on his European tour, ahead of the Latin Grammy nominations.

The Municipal Park stage also featured acclaimed concerts by pianist Lluís Coloma & His Musical Troupe and the Sinatra & Jobim Project, receiving enthusiastic responses from the audience.

Attendees from Alicante, Albacete, Valencia, Murcia, Madrid, and Donostia, averaging around 54 years old, enjoyed these concerts, held at various locations including the Patio de los Naranjos of the Convent of Las Clarisas. “