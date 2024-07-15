RFH Papelerias: a family business

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 18:08

Isa Ramiro is proud to lead her family business Credit: EWN

Isa Ramiro has been an integral part of her family’s business for the past 30 years, continuing the legacy started by her parents.

The stationary and supplies shop, initially founded by her father in 1982 with a focus on supplying tills, has grown into a comprehensive supplier of school and office supplies, ink and stationery. Isa’s mother remains actively involved, working alongside her in the store.

RFH Papelerias serves the community

Located in Santa Ponsa and Magaluf for the last 24 years, the shop has become a staple in the community. It caters to Spanish customers and international customers. Despite the evolving market, some of RFH Papelerias best-selling products remain ink cartridges and various school items.

Isa’s commitment to the business is evident in her decision to take over the reins, with her mother’s support. She is enthusiastic about the future and has introduced several new initiatives to ensure the business remains competitive and responsive to customer needs.

One of the key strengths of the shop is its support programmess for retailers. They supply a wide range of products to shops and restaurants, including tills and accessories, which are essential for day-to-day operations. Additionally, they have begun designing restaurant menus and personalised items for companies, showcasing their versatility and willingness to adapt to market demands.

Excellent customer service

The shop prides itself on excellent customer service, offering a reservation and pick-up system for convenience. Customers can reserve any needed items online and pick them up in-store. If a desired product is not in stock, the shop is committed to sourcing it for their customers. Furthermore, they provide delivery services throughout Spain. Orders over €19.95 in Calviá and Andratx qualify for free delivery, while other areas can consult specific rates.

With the current season being particularly busy for school supplies, Isa and her team are working diligently to meet the increased demand. Their suppliers are all Spanish, ensuring high-quality products and supporting the local economy.

Isa Ramiro’s dedication to her family business is clear, and her innovative ideas and customer-first approach continue to drive its success. She remains committed to upholding the values and traditions that have made the business a beloved part of the community for decades.