Salon Varietes Theatre mourns loss of Peter Mitchell

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 8:20
Salon Varietes Theatre a Fuengirola landmark
Credit: Salon Varietes
Tributes have been pouring in to the Facebook page of Fuengirola’s Salon Varietes Theatre Group following the sad news that theatre director Peter Mitchell has passed away.
A stalwart of the little English-speaking theatre in the centre of Fuengirola, scores of friends and colleagues have been giving praise and thanks to Peter for his support, his artistic vision, his professionalism, and above all, his friendship. Commended for his creativity, encouragement, the opportunities he gave to actors, and the artistic inspiration he instilled in everyone he worked with, the tributes and condolences continue to flood in.
