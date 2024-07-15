By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 14:55
Sky-high ambitions: Minister urges fast-track airport. expansions. Image: Aena
The Minister of Tourism for the Valencian Community is Nuria Montes.
She has reiterated the urgent need to “accelerate and get to work now to expand the airport facilities of the Valencian Community as soon as possible.” This expansion is necessary to continue growing.
The minister emphasised that the recent figures published by Aena support the request for new runways at both the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport and València airport.
Both infrastructures recorded the highest passenger arrivals in their history during June.
According to the minister, these figures necessitate improvements to the capacity of the Alicante airport and its terminals, as well as the planned infrastructure project for Valencia airport.
The goal is to respond to the growth trend and prevent both airports from becoming saturated.
She has called on the central government to address the expansions planned by Aena and to expedite the tendering of studies for these expansions in the short term.
Nura Montes held a recent meeting with Aena to discuss the expansion of Alicante-Elche Airport.
During this meeting, she informed Aena officials that the Valencian government remains committed to the construction of a second runway in the medium term.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
