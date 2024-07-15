Spanish Port is one of the world’s top cruise destinations

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 18:20
Cartagena Sailing through 2024
Image: Facebook/ Sergio Nova Ocio
CARTAGENA has grown as a significant player in the 2024 cruise industry landscape, securing the second spot among top global destinations. The coastal city attracts cruise fans with its vibrant cultural attractions and beautiful coastal scenery, offering a variety of experiences.
According to recent data analysed by Bounce from leading cruise sites like Royal Caribbean, Cartagena achieved a robust rating of 7.73 out of 10. This accolade reflects the choice of stunning beaches on offer and 489 historical landmarks to visit, highlighting its appeal to travellers interested in both relaxation and exploration.
The city’s prominence in the cruise market is bolstered further by its family-friendly activities, with 168 options to choose from. This comprehensive blend of cultural heritage and leisure opportunities positions Cartagena as an ideal destination for multigenerational travellers.
As the global cruise industry continues to recover and expand post-pandemic, Cartagena‘s strategic location and diverse attractions ensure it remains a pivotal hub for maritime tourism. Its ability to cater to varied interests—from historical sightseeing to beachside relaxation—highlights its appeal and solidifies its position as a premier cruise destination in 2024 and beyond.
Meanwhile, Santorini takes the lead as 2024’s premier cruise destination with a top score of 8.13 out of 10. Renowned for its romantic atmosphere, wealth of activities, and stunning scenery, Santorini’s appeal highlights the draw of the Mediterranean to travellers worldwide.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.