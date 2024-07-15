Spanish Port is one of the world’s top cruise destinations

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 18:20

Cartagena Sailing through 2024 Image: Facebook/ Sergio Nova Ocio

CARTAGENA has grown as a significant player in the 2024 cruise industry landscape, securing the second spot among top global destinations. The coastal city attracts cruise fans with its vibrant cultural attractions and beautiful coastal scenery, offering a variety of experiences.

Cartagena’s Cruise Appeal in 2024

According to recent data analysed by Bounce from leading cruise sites like Royal Caribbean, Cartagena achieved a robust rating of 7.73 out of 10. This accolade reflects the choice of stunning beaches on offer and 489 historical landmarks to visit, highlighting its appeal to travellers interested in both relaxation and exploration.

The city’s prominence in the cruise market is bolstered further by its family-friendly activities, with 168 options to choose from. This comprehensive blend of cultural heritage and leisure opportunities positions Cartagena as an ideal destination for multigenerational travellers.

Cartagena’s Cruise Renaissance

As the global cruise industry continues to recover and expand post-pandemic, Cartagena‘s strategic location and diverse attractions ensure it remains a pivotal hub for maritime tourism. Its ability to cater to varied interests—from historical sightseeing to beachside relaxation—highlights its appeal and solidifies its position as a premier cruise destination in 2024 and beyond.

Santorini Clinches Top Spot

Meanwhile, Santorini takes the lead as 2024’s premier cruise destination with a top score of 8.13 out of 10. Renowned for its romantic atmosphere, wealth of activities, and stunning scenery, Santorini’s appeal highlights the draw of the Mediterranean to travellers worldwide.

