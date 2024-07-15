Take That´s Spanish tour and biggest fans

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 19:23

Take That to the beach: Howard Donald Plays a DJ set at the chic Sala By the Sea beach club. Credit: Tristan Kirkland/ Euro Weekly News

English band Take That has brought their tour to Spain, playing two sets at the Starlight Occident on July 14 and 15, as well as a DJ set being played from 3-5 by band member and drummer Howard Donald at Sala Group´s Sala by the Sea.

Take That was declared by the Official Charts Company to be the top boy band in UK chart history, with four of their albums being listed among the best-selling albums of the millennium.

At Howard Donald´s DJ set, Euro Weekly News met with Take That superfans: Sue Sennis, Julie Ellis, and Sara and Steven Branney. Sara and Steven run the Take That Thatters Facebook group, a group with over 33,000 members who closely follow the band and help other fans worldwide follow the English music group.

Sue Sennis, from Wiltshire, now living in Mohaca, recalls first seeing the band in the early 1980s. “When they were 15, 16, and 17, before they were famous, we went and saw them play at the Balloon Festival in Bristol,” said Ennis “They only had six people in the audience, and we were two of them.”

Ellis, a native of Dorset, England, loves the band just as much as she did that first day in Bristol. “I think the band´s music appeals to more people now, at the shows, there is very much a mix of male and female, “ said Ellis “Lots of people take their husbands and kids.