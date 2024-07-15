University brings Arctic algae to Malaga warmth

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 16:16

Arctic algae comes to Malaga. Photo: Shutterstock

A surprising destination for Arctic algae in Malaga University study on climate change.

The University of Malaga (UMA), which has the only polar algae cultivation laboratory in Spain, has been studying the impact of global warming on essential organisms in the Arctic food chain using samples of macro-algae collected at the North Pole. The UMA’s facility, located near Malaga airport, is equipped with unique refrigerated chambers and lighting conditions, culture tanks and low-temperature dehydrators.

Macroalgae are a type of seaweed of macroscopic size, and so differ from microalgae, which are unicellular, microscopic in size and therefore invisible to the human eye.

Climate change, the big issue

It is well known that climate change is a big issue at the North Pole, with glaciers melting and water temperatures having increased by an average of 4 degrees. Researchers from the facility have been carrying out scientific expeditions to the Arctic for more than 20 years and have been recording an increase in air and water temperatures. For example, to the north west of Svalbard, part of Norway and just 1,000km south of the North Pole, it was rare for temperatures to peak above 2ºC, but now they range between 5º and 8º.

For 3 weeks, scientists analysed 4 species of macro-algae and have brought their samples to their facility in Malaga. They did so with great care by transporting them in a hand-held refrigerator, wrapped in sea-water soaked towels.

Crucial role in the aquatic food chain

Algae play a crucial role in the aquatic food chain, as they provide food for sea creatures both small an large. The researchers at UMA are hoping to better understand how the algae are reacting to temperature changes in the Arctic environment, and the wider effects this may have on the rest of the planet.