World Rock Day celebrated in Albox

By John Smith • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 10:42

Young musicians celebrated World Rock Day in Albox Credit: Albox council

On July 13, 1985, Bob Geldorf (Boomtown Rats) and Midge Ure (Ultravox) cajoled most of the world’s most famous rock stars to perform for charity.

Live Aid July 13, 1985

With Live Aid shows in both London and Philadelphia raising millions for relief of starvation in Ethiopia, it was Phil Collins who flew across the Atlantic to appear at both events and who called for the establishment of a World Rock Day to mark the special day.

World Rock Day

It’s only actually celebrated officially in Brazil, but this year, youngsters taking part in the Albox Musical Summer School were primed to celebrate Rock for an entire week and they were photographed on July 13 showing their support for World Rock Day.

According to the council, it’s important that those taking part in the school have a diverse and enriching musical education which takes in all types of genres of music including Rock, especially as Rock Albox is one of the longest running musical festivals in Almeria and is now in its 39th year.