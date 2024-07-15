World Rock Day celebrated in Albox

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 10:42
Young musicians celebrated World Rock Day in Albox
Credit: Albox council
On July 13, 1985, Bob Geldorf (Boomtown Rats) and Midge Ure (Ultravox) cajoled most of the world’s most famous rock stars to perform for charity.
With Live Aid shows in both London and Philadelphia raising millions for relief of starvation in Ethiopia, it was Phil Collins who flew across the Atlantic to appear at both events and who called for the establishment of a World Rock Day to mark the special day.
It’s only actually celebrated officially in Brazil, but this year, youngsters taking part in the Albox Musical Summer School were primed to celebrate Rock for an entire week and they were photographed on July 13 showing their support for World Rock Day.
According to the council, it’s important that those taking part in the school have a diverse and enriching musical education which takes in all types of genres of music including Rock, especially as Rock Albox is one of the longest running musical festivals in Almeria and is now in its 39th year.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
