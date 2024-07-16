Benalmadena´s new Roman historical tourism site

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 16 Jul 2024 • 12:38

Roman remains: Ruins of a Roman olive oil and salted fish factory just across the street from the beach. Credit: Benalmadena Tourism Office/ https://turismo.benalmadena.es/disfruta/centros-culturales/yacimientos-arqueologicos

Benalmadena unveiled their new Los Molinillos archaeological heritage site, a Roman ruin that is now protected and on display to tourists interested in history and architecture.

A visitors centre, with walkways over the ancient site and information on the site´s history, displays a Roman olive oil production facility and a salted fish factory. The site was discovered in the early 2000s while construction workers broke ground for a development project, and since then, the site has not been deemed a priority.

Tourism investment

The current Benalmadena local government decided to invest €267,000 to turn the ruin into a historical site and tourist attraction. This was done to boost the town´s cultural and historical capital for the public to enjoy.

The new attraction hopes to boost tourism to the area, diversifying the pull of the Costa del Sol town beyond just the sunny beaches. Benalmadena´s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, during his visit to the site, said “With hard work, it has been possible to do in less than one year what the previous administration has not been able to do in four.”