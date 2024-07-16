Blue Flags over Marbella’s beaches

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 14:25

Blue flag being hoisted on Marbella beach. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

Marbella this week hoisted 4 new blue flags over its beaches plus nine ‘Q flags’ for Quality and 15 ‘S’ for Sustainability flags.

The flags have been awarded to the beaches of Marbella in recognition of the sustainability of beach management, environmental quality, cleanliness of the waters, care for the surroundings, as well as other rigorously scrutinised considerations. On top of that, they have also been awarded nine white ‘Q for Quality’ flags by the institute for Spanish Tourism Quality. These take into consideration such elements as water quality, public information, accessibility, safety and lifeguard services.

Q for quality & S for sustainability

To obtain the ‘Q’ quality flag, a beach has to pass an independent audit which measures the management of the beach as well as water sport facilities. 15 new ‘S’ flags have additionally been awarded. The S flag, the S standing for sustainability, is a certification that recognises the city’s commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability, a quality assurance standard set and implemented by the UN.

Marbella council has emphasised that they are continuing to further extend coastal regeneration projects and strive have the same high environmental quality along all of its coastline, not just its total of 11 blue flag beaches. Other blue flag fliers on the Costa del Sol coast this year include Mijas, 4, Torremolinos 3, Benalmadena 3, Manilva 1, Casares 1.