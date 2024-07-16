Body found in Tenerife confirmed to be Jay Slater

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 16:31

Happy times: Jay Slater and his family Credit: Jay Slater Missing/fb

British teenager Jay Slater, who vanished four weeks ago after attending a music festival in Tenerife, has sadly been confirmed dead.

An autopsy conducted on Monday’s discovery by Spanish rescuers matched fingerprints to the 19-year-old from Lancashire. Slater was last seen near the remote village of Masca.

A devastating development for Jay Slater’s family

Authorities believe he suffered a fatal fall. “A positive identification has been made,” a statement from the Canary Islands’ high court of justice reads. “Fingerprint analysis confirms the body belongs to Jay Slater. The cause of death appears to be trauma consistent with a fall in a rocky area.”

Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, expressed her grief. “This is the worst news imaginable,” she said. “I can’t believe this happened to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are shattered.”

Slater was on holiday with friends and attended the NRG music festival in Playa de Las Americas. He reportedly left the festival with two men and accompanied them to their remote Airbnb, an 11-hour trek from his original location.

Jay will be deeply missed by friends and family

On June 17, around 8:30 am, Slater contacted his friend Lucy Law, who had also attended the festival. He informed her he was lost, dehydrated, and his phone battery was critically low.

Law, devastated by the news, posted a tribute on Instagram: “Speechless. You were always the happiest and most positive person around, Jay. You were one of a kind and will be deeply missed.”