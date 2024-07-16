Colorful umbrellas set to return to Torrox’s Plaza

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 20:20

Colourful Umbrellas Return to Torrox Image: Shutterstock/ Gerckens-Photo-Hamburg

THE colourful umbrellas of Torrox will be back in the Plaza de la Constitución before the end of the year. This news was shared on July 16 by Mayor Óscar Medina, along with Tourism Councillor Mari Ángeles España and Public Works Councillor Paula Moreno. The umbrellas, missing this summer due to plaza renovations, are set to return ‘more beautiful’ than ever and with a modern anchoring system, according to Medina.

Exciting Renovations in Torrox’s Plaza de la Constitución

The plaza renovation, awarded to Transportes Antelo S.L., has a budget of nearly €316,000. The Torrox Town Council will pitch in €63,500, while the Málaga Provincial Council will cover over €252,000 through the Provincial Assistance and Cooperation Plan.

Renovation Timeline and Community Considerations

Work starts on Tuesday, October 8, right after the local fair, and will take about two months. This timing was chosen to avoid disrupting the summer season, as requested by local residents, shopkeepers, and tourism businesses.

The updated Plaza de la Constitución will be semi-pedestrian, with a new paved surface, restricted vehicle access, more shaded areas with additional trees, and new public seating.

Mayor’s Role in Regional Tourism Council

On another note, Óscar Medina also thanked the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP) for appointing him to the Andalucian Tourism Council as a representative for the mayor of Torremolinos.

