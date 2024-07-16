By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 16:17

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: La Zenia Boulevard.

Summer prizes

La Zenia Boulevard is launching its exciting summer promotion campaign to get everyone ready for the season.

From now until August 31, shoppers can participate by exchanging their purchase receipts totalling €20 or more for a chance to win fantastic summer-themed gifts.

To take part, simply join or be a member of the loyalty club and scratch to reveal your prize.

The prizes up for grabs include parasol coat racks, fans, neoprene drink coolers, and stylish beach bags.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to snag these fabulous beach gifts!

Rattling Vega Baja

On Monday morning, July 15, an earthquake originating southeast of Murcia, rattled the Vega Baja region. The National Institute of Geography (ING) registered the quake at 09:45.AM, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale.

It occurred at a depth of 6 kilometres with an intensity level of III. The seismic waves extended to nearby towns in the region, including Orihuela, Callosa de Segura, Torrevieja, Bigastro, and Pilar de la Horadada, impacting residents across these areas.

Under the Moon

More than 100 people have already registered for Bigastro’s fun and healthy ‘under the moon’ activity, taking place on Friday, July 26, starting at 9:00.PM.

The nocturnal walk is expected to last around one hour and cover a distance of five kilometres.

Organised through the Biganatura association, the activity starts from the municipal auditorium.

Participants are advised to bring a torch and a bottle of water, with two water stops provided during the route.

Registration is free and can be done in person on weekdays from 09:00.AM until 2:00.PM at the town hall, by telephone at (+34) 96 535 00 00, or online at: bigastro.es.

The event is open to people of all ages, and participants will receive a free iced drink.

Green Flag quest

Orihuela Council, represented by the Councilor for Street Cleaning Rocío Ortuño, has announced its participation in the Ecovidrio campaign for another year.

The objective is to achieve the Green Flag for the municipality’s hospitality sustainability.

This initiative during the summer season recognises the efforts of local councils and hoteliers in promoting glass recycling and their dedication to sustainable development.

Orihuela, along with over 113 establishments, will compete against 40 other municipalities in Valencia to maintain its Green Flag status for sustainability.

Councilor Rocío Ortuño emphasised the challenge ahead, stating, “We aim to collaborate with this campaign to demonstrate our capability in correctly recycling glass, thereby contributing to a more sustainable municipality.”

She also expressed gratitude to the hoteliers for their crucial role in promoting glass recycling and their continued participation in the campaign.

BrevaRock

The presentation of BrevaRock 2024 took place in Albatera’s Parque de la Huerta, led by Mayor Ana Serna and Councillor Juanjo Fuentes.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 28, the event will be held at the Santiago Quinto Auditorium within the park.

Advance tickets are priced at €6 plus fees, with on-the-day tickets available for €9.

All proceeds will support local municipal associations.

Mayor Ana Serna emphasised the venue change to Parque de la Huerta, aiming to highlight this significant recreational space in Albatera, featuring an ample auditorium ideal for large-scale events.

Councillor Juanjo Fuentes noted that this year’s festival focuses on promoting local groups alongside national acts.

The lineup for BrevaRock 2024 includes Envidia Kotxina, Gritando en Silencio, Ferran Exceso, Gatola, Batizidas, Error de Visión, Vorago, The Arcadas, and Jódete.

Advance tickets can be purchased on the website compralaentrada.com.