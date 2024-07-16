Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Sunset Wine Event in Mazarrón Image: Shutterstock/ KieferPix

Charity Event

MABS Mazarron continues to provide invaluable support to those diagnosed with cancer. On July 26, they’re hosting The Ultimate Soul and Motown show, Supreme Dream. With tickets at just €12.50, attendees can enjoy fantastic entertainment while supporting a worthy cause. Additionally, a charity raffle will be held to benefit MABS further.

In related news, the SALUD GOLF SOCIETY recently demonstrated generosity by donating to three local charities. They presented MABS, Forget Me Not, and FAST with €1,100 each. These donations were the result of the society’s annual Charity Day in May, along with various other fundraising efforts throughout the year.

Special thanks are due to Bar Salud for sponsoring the SALUD GOLF SOCIETY team, and to the local businesses that donated raffle prizes, helping to significantly boost the funds for these charities. The community’s support and contributions highlight a collective commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer and other causes.

These events are not just about entertainment; it’s about coming together to support and uplift one another.

Cabo de Pop

THE seventh Cabo de Pop festival has unveiled its lineup and schedule for this year’s event, set to take place on August 16 and 17 at the Cabo de Palos lighthouse. Known for its blend of music, environmental initiatives, and sports activities, the festival promises a diverse program for attendees.

Headlining the musical performances are bands like Perro, Aiko el grupo, Sofía, Pedriñanes 77, Pau from Marc, Los Yolos, Las Petunias, and Plataforma. Complementing the music acts, DJs such as Estrasubrgo 1518, Desaparezca, and Costalero Dj will keep the energy flowing between sets.

Beyond music, Cabo de Pop will feature food trucks, an artisan market, workshops, and family-friendly activities. This year’s theme focuses on the Mar Menor, with educational talks and environmental awareness activities planned throughout the festival. Sports fans can enjoy activities like paddle surfing, sailing, diving, kayaking, and snorkelling.

In collaboration with the Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (ANSE), the festival offers outdoor activities aimed at understanding and preserving the Mar Menor lagoon. Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the Cabo de Palos lighthouse, discounted access to local attractions, and a great foodie scene at the concert area’s food trucks.

Admission remains free, subject to venue capacity. For more details and activity reservations starting July 17, visit www.cabodepop.com.

Sunset Wine Event

MAZARRON PORT is set to host its first-ever Sunset Wine event on Wednesday, July 31, at 9 pm, promising an evening of fine wines, scenic vistas, and live music. The event will take place at El Faro Cafeteria, renowned for its panoramic views of the stunning sunsets over the coast.

Guests can anticipate an exquisite tasting experience featuring four select wines, each expertly paired with delicious tapas, guided by a sommelier to enhance the sensory journey. Live musical performances will add to the ambiance, creating a perfect backdrop for relaxation and socialising with friends.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Eventbrite and at local outlets in Puerto de Mazarrón, such as El Faro Cafetería and Brunch Cafetería. This inaugural event promises attendees not only a chance to enjoy top-notch wines but also an opportunity to unwind in a laid-back atmosphere against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset.

Join in for an evening of wine, sunset, and fun at Sunset Wine, and make memories that will linger long after the sun dips below the horizon.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here