Dementia Support Group in Axarquia

16 Jul 2024
Supporting Dementia Care
THE ACA (Alcaucin Community Association) Dementia group marked a significant milestone this month, celebrating its first anniversary at The Hub in Puente Don Manuel. Founded by Jill Hayes to address the pressing need for dementia support, the group convenes monthly, offering a vital space for carers and their loved ones.
Every last Monday, volunteers facilitate engaging activities like games, arts and crafts, and bingo, allowing carers to connect over coffee while their charges are entertained. The group prides itself on its inclusive atmosphere, ensuring both people with dementia and their carers feel welcomed and supported from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Recently, O’Neil’s Bar hosted an Ascot Day fundraiser, raising €640 to support the group’s activities. Beyond its role in dementia support, The Hub serves as a versatile community venue, available for hire for meetings, wakes, and celebrations. For more details, visit their active Facebook page ACAHUB. Adjacent to The Hub, their charity shop operates Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 1:30 pm, with staff ready to assist visitors on Fridays.
Support the ACA Dementia group’s vital community work today! Drop by their charity shop to donate or learn more about how you can get involved. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by dementia.
