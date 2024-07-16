Denia’s minute’s silence for victims of gender violence

By Eugene Costello •
Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 12:49
Condemantion and rejection: Council members lead with a minute's silence on the steps of the town hall
Credit: Denia City Council
Denia City Council called for a minute’s silence this week for victims of gender violence.
It took place at midday on Tuesday July 15.
The event was to register abhorrence at the deaths of two women in the Valencian Community.
Juliana Denise Vinuesa, was murdered by her partner in Buñol, on Saturday, July 13. She was 31 years old. She had reported her partner for mistreatment and was in the government-organised VioGén network that seeks to help women in abusive relationships.
And yesterday, Sunday, July 14, a 36-year-old Russian woman was murdered in Alicante by her husband with a shotgun.
Members of the Municipal Corporation met on the steps of the town hall to observe the minute’s silence. In a press release, the council said the move was “to show their condemnation, rejection and rejection of these new cases of gender violence.”
It added, “Dénia City Council thus shows mourning and solidarity towards the victims and their families, expressing zero tolerance for violence against women.”
Caption: Members of the Council observing a minute’s silence on the steps of the town hall. Credit Denia City Council
