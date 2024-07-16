By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 16:27

Frustration mounts as Orihuela Council demands toll-free AP-7. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela Council has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Transport.

The Council claim the ministry is continuously ignoring the longstanding requests of residents and visitors to make the AP-7 toll-free, particularly the section between Los Montesinos and Villamartín-La Zenia.

Toll Discount

This frustration comes following the news that the ministry has implemented a temporary 100 per cent toll discount on the AP-7’s Alicante Ring Road, El Campello-Monforte section, from July 16 to October 15.

Councillor for Infrastructure, Víctor Valverde, emphasised that the request for toll-free access on the AP-7 has been made on two previous occasions.

High Toll Fees

Valverde pointed out that the underused highway section, with an Average Daily Intensity (ADI) of 6,000 vehicles per day and 7.5 per cent heavy traffic, remains largely unused due to the high toll fees, which exceed €9 for a 7 km route during high season.

In contrast, the Villamartín toll section of the AP-7, with an ADI of 21,000 vehicles, is heavily used for coastal travel.

Year-Round Congestion

Valverde also highlighted that the N-332 highway, running from Orihuela beaches to Torrevieja, is consistently congested year-round, with summer traffic jams extending for kilometres and an Average Daily Intensity (IMD) exceeding 40,000 vehicles.

The CV-95 highway experiences similar delays near Torrevieja, which could be alleviated by removing the toll on the AP-7.