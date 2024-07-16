Heavy metal mayor marries rockers

By John Smith •
In what turned out to be a somewhat unusual ceremony, Vera Celis, mayor of Geels in Antwerp agreed to go metal to conduct a wedding.
She was asked to officiate at the symbolic wedding by the owners of the Skulls hard rock café as Walter and Anja who are in their 50s hoped that she would be prepared to enter into the spirit of the occasion by dressing in something appropriate.
Possibly knowing that local elections were just around the corner and hoping for some good publicity for being such a ‘politician of the people’, she agreed and although her wardrobe is normally somewhat more refined, she managed to find a look which everyone approved off.
The bride and groom arrived at Skulls where the symbolic ceremony took place in a three wheel motorbike with the bride wearing black.
The ‘ceremony’ was also officiated over by a friend dressed as a Cardinal and present were their children, grandchildren, friends and customers.
Speaking to VRT NWS, Mayor Celis said “The most exotic thing I had experienced to date was having pets present at the wedding. But mostly, in Geel, everything is done by the book.”
All went well and the mayor was considered a good sport by all involved.
