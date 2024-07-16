By Eugene Costello •
Paquito d’Rivera brings us closer to jazz through the most authentic Cuban essence.
Globally recognised for his passion for jazz and his contributions to Afro-Cuban music and modern Latin jazz, Paquito d’Rivera will take the stage accompanied by a talented lineup: Pepe Rivero, Reinier Elizarde “El Negrón,” Yuvisney Aguilar, and Sebastián Laverde.
D’Rivera is a respected alto saxophonist, clarinetist and bandleader in the United States, where he defected in the 1980s.
He wrote a letter in 2005 attacking musician Carlos Santana for wearing a T-shirt with an image of Che Guevara to that year’s academy awards, citing Guevara’s execution of “counter-revolutionaries”, including Rivera’s cousin: “One of those Cubans [at La Cabaña] was my cousin Bebo, who was imprisoned there precisely for being a Christian.
“He recounts to me with infinite bitterness how he could hear from his cell in the early hours of dawn the executions, without trial or process of law, of the many who died shouting, ‘Long live Christ the King!’”
