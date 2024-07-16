Masons swim for good causes

By Eugene Costello • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 10:46

Vintage effort: Provincial Grandmaster of Valencia Rodney Bignell, left with colleague David Wynn in Edward bathing suits Credit glpvalencia.com

Freemasons of Valencia descended in droves upon Denia for a day of fun in the sun, a sponsored swim. And in doing so, they raised an impressive €2,000 for Masonic Charities.

The event was the brainwave of Mike Tullett, Charity Steward at the Javea 40 Lodge. It took place at the Playa de las Marinas in Denia.

Mike said: “When we saw the idea of organising a sponsored Swim, we knew that we had to take advantage of the fantastic beaches around this area.

“We knew that our colleagues in Javea 40 would support the event, but we have been overwhelmed by the attendance today and the huge sum of money pledged by Freemasons all over Valencia.”

Large team effort by the 24 Lodges of Valencia

What might surprise you is the number of lodges in the Valencia region. There are 24 of them.

The Provincial Grandmaster of Valencia, Rodney Bignell, with his wife Jeanette attended the event. Rodney and David Wynn showed off their sartorial elegance in very fetching vintage bathing suits and gamely joined our swimmers.

Rodney paid tribute to the Javea 40 effort, “I understand that, once all of the pledges have been collected, we will have raised around €2,000 for Masonic Charities. Robin, Mike and the other members of Javea 40 Lodge have excelled themselves today.”