Mercadona invests €150 million in price cuts

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 18:20

Mercadona, Spain's leading supermarket chain, invests €150 toward price cuts Credit: Shutterstock

Mercadona has once again spent €150 million to cut prices, showing their commitment to support their customers, who they refer to as “The Bosses”.

Both online and in physical stores Mercadona is reducing its prices, bringing the total number of products reduced in 2024 up to 1,000.

A large investment

The company is allocating €150 million to optimisations, which will allow customers to continue to benefit from the price reductions without affecting quality.

Mercadona claims customers should “see savings of up to €150 a year in their shopping basket”.

In 2023, according to Statista, Mercadona was the leading supermarket chain in Spain, with over one-quarter of the country’s market share.

Customers are priority number one

In Mercadona’s report from the same year, they claimed “Listening to the “Bosses” has been the main driving force behind our progress in 2023. As a result of this listening, the company has reduced the cost of the Shopping Trolley Menu, maintaining its conclusive quality, which has led to more customers visiting our stores and buying more”.

Jose Manuel Burguera, the Pricing Strategy Director, highlights the work being done by its purchasing departments, specialist suppliers and inter-suppliers, stating they are working hard “to translate cost-price reductions into recommended-retail price reductions so the customer can benefit as soon as possible”

Cost of living in Spain

A big reason for many people deciding to move to Spain is the affordability. According to Numbeo’s Index, Spain’s cost of living (without rent) is 22.6% cheaper than in the UK, and renting a property in Spain is 33.3% cheaper than in the UK.

The Cost of Living Overseas Index, along with Property Guides, published a report in which they compared living expenses across 13 countries to those in the UK, including Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Germany, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The report showed Spain has the lowest cost of living among the countries evaluated. For example, a shopping basket that would set you back approximately €2,323 in the UK costs roughly €1,500 in Spain.

Residents feel the effects

Billie Lister, originally from New Zealand now living in Spain, told the Euro Weekly News, “Household bills and public transport are really reasonable in Spain, however, food seems to be going up, especially for those in resort areas.”

Mercadona’s efforts towards more affordable groceries for families will greatly benefit expatriates who are now residents in Spain, and further reduce the cost of living for those who shop there.