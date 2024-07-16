Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 17:05
Michelle and Mark enjoying a Mallorcan sunset
Credit: Michelle Keegan/Instagram
British actress Michelle Keegan has been enjoying a well-deserved holiday in Mallorca with her husband, Mark Wright.
The couple have been spotted in the stunning town of Deia, enjoying a fabulous yacht, and exploring the town of Sant Elm.
Michelle has become one of the UK’s most in demand actresses. Her dedication to her craft is evident in her selective approach to roles; she’s willing to wait for projects that truly resonate with her. Her recent Netflix series ‘Fool Me Once’ has made the actress a global star.
Michelle’s passion for the arts started early, but the path to becoming a professional actress wasn’t always clear. She struggled to identify a clear direction having finished school, however, her unwavering interest in the arts propelled her to enrol in acting classes at the Manchester School of Acting.
Presenter and former reality TV star, Mark Wright, spoke out in 2021 about having a 12cm tumour removed. Writing on Instagram, he said he wanted to speak openly about the issue to encourage others to take action. “Nothing in life is more important than your health. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself,” he wrote.
Mallorca remains a top destination for celebrity getaways.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter.
