Millions of fake football kits seized

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 16:49

Warehouses full of counterfeit or suspected fake items Credit: Guardia Civil

It is simply staggering the amount of money spent on clothing and souvenirs associated with major sporting events and counterfeits grow like mushrooms.

Sports memorabilia faked

With the Euro 2024 finals and the Copa America taking place at the same time, supporters in Spain were obvious customers for football memorabilia and a huge number of shirts were part of a six million item haul.

Madrid’s Guardia Civil and Tax Agency co-ordinated a raid on warehouses in Madrid which they knew to house counterfeit goods but at the same time they recovered 4.5 tons of other items which they believe will, after being properly checked, turn out to be fake as well.

30 brands involved

One of the 30 brands which appear to have been the subject of counterfeiting complained to the authorities and passed on information which allowed them to take this punitive action which actually saw official visits to five different locations.

The investigation continues whilst the officers try to establish the relationship between those who are known to be involved as well as in the hope and expectation of discovering other potential miscreants.