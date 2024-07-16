Millions of fake football kits seized

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 16:49
Warehouses full of counterfeit or suspected fake items
Credit: Guardia Civil
It is simply staggering the amount of money spent on clothing and souvenirs associated with major sporting events and counterfeits grow like mushrooms.
With the Euro 2024 finals and the Copa America taking place at the same time, supporters in Spain were obvious customers for football memorabilia and a huge number of shirts were part of a six million item haul.
Madrid’s Guardia Civil and Tax Agency co-ordinated a raid on warehouses in Madrid which they knew to house counterfeit goods but at the same time they recovered 4.5 tons of other items which they believe will, after being properly checked, turn out to be fake as well.
One of the 30 brands which appear to have been the subject of counterfeiting complained to the authorities and passed on information which allowed them to take this punitive action which actually saw official visits to five different locations.
The investigation continues whilst the officers try to establish the relationship between those who are known to be involved as well as in the hope and expectation of discovering other potential miscreants.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
