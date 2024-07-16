Murcia Sees Inflation Dip

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Murcia inflation eases, prices stabilise Image: Shutterstock/ ViDI Studio

IN June, inflation in the Region of Murcia dropped to 3.4 per cent, marking a decrease of four-tenths compared to May and aligning closely with the national average.

Regional Inflation Trends

The latest data from the National Statistics Institute revealed a slight ease in prices, particularly notable in food, which stabilised with an annual rate of 3.8 per cent for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Monthly figures showed the year-to-date rise to 2.7 per cent. Significant price decreases were observed in transportation, driven by lower fuel costs, and in clothing and footwear categories.

Key Factors: Fuel Costs and Holiday Packages Influence Prices

Compared nationally, Murcia‘s inflation rate of 3.4 per cent places it in line with the Spanish average. Only Castilla y León and Ceuta reported lower rates at 3.2 per cent, while Canarias, Cantabria, and Melilla registered 3.1 per cent. Prices increased notably in leisure and culture by 2.8 per cent, attributed to increased costs in holiday packages. Housing also saw an uptick of 0.8 per cent, largely due to rising electricity costs in the region.

