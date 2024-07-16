Nighttime beach party all dressed in white

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 12:04

International Day of Friendship 2014 Image: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena

Saturday July 20, in support of the Cudeca, the cancer support charity, nighttime beachgoers in Benalmadena will be all dressed up in white.

Celebrating International day of friendship (albeit a few days early), Benalmadena hopes to encourage people, no matter where they are from, to come down to the beach to celebrate friendship. To attend this annual festival on the recently renovated Torrevigía beach, everyone is asked to wear white and bring a towel for the sand, as well as your own food and drink.

Music and dance from around the world

The entertainment for the night will be a representation and symbol of international friendship with performances of Arabic dance and music, choreographies that fuse bachata and salsa, Cuban salsa, Argentine folklore blended with Tinkunaco, live performances from different countries around the world and other surprises too.

When the clock strikes midnight, it the band Benalrock will put the finishing touch to this 20th anniversary of the Friendship Party under the stars. The whole party is in aid of Cudeca and starts at 9pm on Torrevigía beach in Benalmadena. Don’t forget, wear white.