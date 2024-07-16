By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 Jul 2024
Orquestina Iris returns: Celebrating 90 years of Altea's musical legacy. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea.
The Orquestina Iris will make its comeback with a concert in Altea on July 19.
The event marks a significant moment in the 90th-anniversary celebrations of the Recreational Musical Society of Altea la Vella.
Taking place at the Cultural Centre of Altea la Vella, the concert will feature local talents alongside the 12-member Orquestina Iris, comprising professional musicians.
Pepa Victoria Pérez, the Councillor for Culture, highlighted the rich history of Orquestina Iris, originally founded by notable musicians during the 1950s.
The revival of Orquestina Iris is a project aimed at resurrecting this cherished musical ensemble.
The councillor praised the initiative for its commitment to preserving local cultural heritage and encouraged residents and music enthusiasts to attend the concert.
The event promises to be a fitting tribute to the 90-year legacy of the Recreational Musical Society of Altea la Vella, showcasing both the historical significance and contemporary vitality of Orquestina Iris within the town’s cultural tapestry.
Anna Ellis
