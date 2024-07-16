Portuguese flights to Almeria this summer

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 16:11
Travellers welcomed upon arrival at Almeria Airport
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
There will be 50 per cent more flights from Almeria to Oporto this year compared to last thanks to an arrangement reached with tour operator Soltour.
The Government delegate of the Junta de Andalucia in Almeria, Aránzazu Martín, accompanied by officials, as well as the Brand Manager of Soltour, María García, welcomed the first 100 passengers arriving on the first flight from Portugal to Almeria Airport on Tuesday July 16.
There will be a total of 1,800 seats available with flights operated by Air Nostrum running on Tuesdays from July 16 to August 27 and Thursdays from August 1 to September 12
This initiative that allows Almeria to be introduced to the Portuguese market originally ran for a similar period of time in 2023 and provided that seats on flights sell well, it is hoped that the Portuguese market can be expanded over the coming years.
Promotions will take place across Portugal and parts of Spain to alert travel agents and potential tourists to the return of this route.
