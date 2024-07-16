Promoting bullfighting to kids in Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 11:30

Explaining the fun of bullfighting to children Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

For several years the concept of allowing bullfights seemed to be on the wane, but in the last year or so, it is seeing a revival.

Bullfighting Workshops

Latest Province to promote bullfighting is Almeria and it is expending time and money in running a series of Bullfighting Workshops in association with the Bullfighting School Association of Almeria

The aim is to promote bullfighting in an enjoyable and fun way and special events will be taking place in eight municipalities from July to October.

In each of these workshops, attendees will be able to participate in the representation of a children’s bull run and a subsequent exhibition of indoor bullfighting.

Has your municipality been chosen?

Those municipalities chosen are Agua Amarga, Alcolea, Berja, Laujar de Andarax, Macael, Gador and Huercal-Overa with the first already having taken place in Tijola.

The coordinator of the activity, Ruiz Manuel, shared the enthusiasm that the Association has for this initiative, for which “we are going out into the street again with the carts, with the simulated bulls so that all the boys and girls of the province of Almería can play and have fun”.