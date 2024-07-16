By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 18:27
Santa Pola's festive flair: Decorated Streets Contest returns. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Santa Pola’s Festival Department has announced the revival of the decorated streets contest.
The contest takes place during the Moors and Christians celebrations and in honour of the Virgin of Loreto.
Residents interested in closing their streets for the event, whether they wish to compete or not, can submit their applications by July 31.
The recently published rules for the contest outline the participation criteria for the patron saint festivities honouring the Virgin of Loreto 2024.
The contest is open to all residents of the municipality, with the decoration style and theme being free.
However, decorations that include references to the patron saint’s festivities or the town itself, created manually and with non-permanent paint on the asphalt, will be given special consideration.
The jury’s evaluation criteria will include the overall design of the decorated area, decorations on balconies and windows, and the use of motifs referring to the festivals or Santa Pola.
The jury will parade through the streets on September 4 to assess the decorations and will award three prizes of €300, €200, and €100, which can be redeemed in stationery.
Street closures for the event will commence at midnight on August 30 to allow for the setup and will remain decorated until September 8.
Detailed contest rules and the application form can be accessed via the Town Hall website at santapola.es/fiestas.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.