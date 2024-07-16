By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 18:27

Santa Pola's festive flair: Decorated Streets Contest returns. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Santa Pola’s Festival Department has announced the revival of the decorated streets contest.

The contest takes place during the Moors and Christians celebrations and in honour of the Virgin of Loreto.

Residents interested in closing their streets for the event, whether they wish to compete or not, can submit their applications by July 31.

Participation Criteria

The recently published rules for the contest outline the participation criteria for the patron saint festivities honouring the Virgin of Loreto 2024.

The contest is open to all residents of the municipality, with the decoration style and theme being free.

However, decorations that include references to the patron saint’s festivities or the town itself, created manually and with non-permanent paint on the asphalt, will be given special consideration.

Evaluation Criteria

The jury’s evaluation criteria will include the overall design of the decorated area, decorations on balconies and windows, and the use of motifs referring to the festivals or Santa Pola.

The jury will parade through the streets on September 4 to assess the decorations and will award three prizes of €300, €200, and €100, which can be redeemed in stationery.

Street Closures

Street closures for the event will commence at midnight on August 30 to allow for the setup and will remain decorated until September 8.

Detailed contest rules and the application form can be accessed via the Town Hall website at santapola.es/fiestas.