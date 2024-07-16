Southgate quits as England Manager

By Donna Williams • Updated: 16 Jul 2024 • 17:07

Gareth Southgate celebrates winning 2024 Euro semi-final Credit: Shutterstock: Orange Pictures

Despite getting to the European Cup Finals, Gareth Southgate has decided to quit as England Manager.

While some may be happy about this decision, it has come as a surprise for many, as it was widely speculated that he would extend his contract. In his final game as England’s boss, he saw the England team beaten to the title for the second time by a late goal from Spain.

In discussing his resignation, he said, “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for and manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change and for a new chapter.”

Which England manager has the best record?

In addition to the two Euro finals, the 53-year-old led the England team to a World Cup semi-final in 2018. In fact, he boasts a better win rate than even Sir Alf Ramsey, who led England to World Cup victory in 1966. His record of 64 wins out of 102 matches is surpassed only by Fabio Capello, who was in charge of England between 2008 and 2012.

His assistant boss, Steve Holland, will also be stepping down, and the process for appointing their successors is already underway. In response to the resignations, Mark Bullingham, Chief Executive of the FA, said, “Over the last eight years, they have transformed the England men’s team, delivering unforgettable memories for everyone who loves the Three Lions. We look back at Gareth’s tenure with huge pride.”

Who’s next in line for England manager?

When asked about succession plans, he would not be drawn on any names, simply stating, “We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won’t be commenting further on our process until we appoint.” He also confirmed that an interim solution would be implemented for the UEFA Nations League campaign starting in September if needed.

According to the Racing Post, Graham Potter is a 7-4 favourite to be the next permanent England manager. Other contenders include England under-21s head coach Lee Carsley and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Over to you – are you relieved or saddened to see Gareth Southgate resign? Who would you choose if it was your responsibility to appoint his successor?

Don’t be shy, I would love to hear your thoughts.