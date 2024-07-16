Swim with sharks

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 13:35

One of the sharks at the Aquarium Costa de Almeria Credit: Aquarium Costa de Almeria /fb

The Almeria aquarium is much more than just entertainment, it is a window into the unexplored underwater universe.

A place of exploration

Aquarium Costa de Almeria is a hidden gem, and unknown to many people. However, it offers so much that it should be on the top of anyone’s list to visit while here in Almeria.

Found in Roquetas de Mar right next to the Posidonia Reef, a natural wonder of the province, visitors of the Aquarium can explore the various ecosystems, from rivers to oceans, and be amazed and educated by all of the fascinating sea life that inhabits them.

Deep dive with sharks

One of the most unique experiences on offer at the aquarium is swimming with sharks.

As stated on their website, the Aquarium “offers you the chance to see sharks as you never have before, from inside its oceanarium containing over 700,000 litres of salt water”.

With a diving licence, you’ll be able to free dive with the sharks, however, the aquarium has now built and installed their oceanarium tank, allowing visitors to submerge in the water with the sharks and other sea creatures, without the need for training.

With an age limit of 8 for swimming with sharks, there are also craft workshops for the younger ones and other diving experiences for teenagers.

A place of education

The aquarium Costa de Almeria takes pride in educating through fun, and has a multitude of experiences to promote this, including guided tours for groups or schools educating on aquatic life and the water cycle.

Visitors of all ages can interact with a variety of species, observe their behaviours, learn about their habitats and even discover their textures.

Immerse yourself in marine life at the Aquarium Costa de Almeria, discover the beauty of the underwater world, and learn the diverse ecosystems at play, all while having fun. This aquarium is a must-see destination for all of those in the province.