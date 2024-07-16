The Minister of Justice visits Finestrat

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 10:31

Finestrat Mayor with the Minister of Justice Credit: Finestrat Council

The Minister of Justice and Interior of the Generalitat Valenciana, Elisa Nunez visited Finestrat on July 8 to find out about the local Peace Court and Civil Registry services.

The Minister was received by the Mayor, Juanfran Perez Llorca and the local government, who presented the DUALIA operation, which was founded last October.

DUALIA is a local translation and interpretation operation for more than 90 languages. The Mayor shared the importance of DUALIA with Nunez; “In Finestrat, we have more than 12,000 inhabitants of more than 80 different nationalities. For us, it is key to overcome the language barrier, especially in issues as sensitive as justice.” He noted the operation´s achievements; “In these first months of operation we have provided more than 340 services.”

Nunez, in her turn, stated to be grateful for their meeting and added; “I have also come to listen to any demands and needs that you may have.” The Minister shared that the Department of Justice and Interior now has a project underway to digitize 8,000 books from courts; “Today, we already have 3,000 digitized.”

The Minister and the Mayor exchanged ideas for future development and agreed to continue their collaboration, “with the primary objective of bringing justice closer to our citizens.”