United by football in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 10:36

Spanish and English supporters came together in Mojacar Credit: Mojacar Council

The evening of Sunday July 14 was lit up in Mojacar as more than 500 football fans came together to watch the Euro 2024 final.

Fans mixed happily

Spanish and English fans mixed happily as they all watched the match on a giant screen set up on the esplanade with plenty of seats available for all.

The council set up a special stall where those attending could purchase a refreshing drink and by all accounts this was considered a great idea by those who took advantage of it.

There is often a fear that when a ‘tribal event’ such as a football match takes place that rival fans can become aggressive or unruly but this was far from the case on that pleasant evening.

Integration with fun

According to the Festivities councillor, Pascual Artero, “The evening exceeded all our expectations. It was a sight to see how the Spanish and English communities came together with such enthusiasm and respect. Mojacar once again demonstrated its ability to promote integration and fun among all our residents and visitors.”

At the end of the match, regardless of the result, the spirit of brotherhood and respect prevailed. Those who turned out, both the winners and the losers, celebrated the Spanish football team’s victory throughout the municipality.