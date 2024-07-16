Vera Pride a success as expected

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 12:42

Some of those participating looked spectacular Credit: Vera Council

The talk on the streets of Vera on the evening of Saturday July 13, wasn’t about tennis or football but the success of Vera Pride.

Huge turn out

As anticipated, there was huge turn-out from those taking part in this, the eighth LGTBIQ+ Parade, but equally there was a very impressive gathering of residents and visitors who just wanted to enjoy the parade and show their support.

The Parade started in the early evening with a number of interesting presentations including the reading for the first time of the ‘manifesto’ of the recently created Vera Diversa Association as well as a welcome from the very popular Shandy Show who has been involved in Vera Pride since it started in 2016.

Genuine success

Although there were just five motorised floats, the lack of numbers were more than made up by the enthusiasm of those riding them and the way in which they were so expertly decorated and clothed.

As for many, the fishnets, leather harnesses and glitter were put away after a night of celebration, there is little doubt that they will be back in force next year.