Virgen del Carmen celebrations Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 9:49

The image of Carmen being brought out of the her seafaring procession on Carihuela beach. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

One of the biggest celebrations of the year takes place today, July 16 the Day of Carmen, with solemn processions, some of which at sea, parties and firework displays.

July 16 is the Virgin of Carmen, or Our Lady of Carmen, and there will be celebrations along the Costa del Sol. In Spain, she the patron saint of the sea. Also, if you know anyone called Carmen, wish them a happy saint’s day, as is the tradition here in Spain.

In Benalmadena, the ‘Chiquita’

In Benalmadena, the processions begin with the small image, or statuette of the Virgin Carmen being brought up by divers from a cave some 9 metres under the sea where it lives all year round. Kept in a water-tight capsule, the ‘Chiquita’ as she is known, is raised to the surface and taken to the harbour area when an enormous party is held in her honour.

Before raising the Chiquita, there will be a procession from Arroyo de la Miel to the harbour at 6pm, followed my music and a nighttime procession before divers return her to her underwater cave. Fireworks are planned for around 11pm and music and dancing will go on through the night.

Carihuela beach

Torremolinos’s Carihuela beach will be the site of an enormous procession of sailors taking a boat with the virgin into the sea. The procession will leave at 7pm until it exits to the sea, in the Rincón del Sol area, and on its return the procession will continue touring the neighbourhood of La Carihuela along its entire promenade until the early hours.

Seafaring processions in Marbella

In Marbella after a mass will be celebrated at 8 am. Later, at 10 am, there will be a seafaring procession from the fishing port to the Virgen del Carmen marina, with its subsequent transfer to the parish of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación. There will be a second procession at 7pm. And likewise, with two different processions, in San Pedro de Alcántara.

A silent and solemn procession will take place in Estepona at 7.30pm through the centre of town and along the promenade.

Bear in mind if you hadn’t already planned to visit the processions and festivities, many streets will be cut today and parking near impossible. That said these processions are beautiful to witness and give a lot of insight into the traditions of the Costa del Sol.