Waiter! Bring us your finest Champagne!

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 16 Jul 2024 • 16:02
Lovely bubbly, but at what cost? Image: Shutterstock
€50,000. That’s what the bill was for one customer of Momento in Marbella as reports of a generous host partied with friends.
The flush customer, who was said by staff at the popular nightclub to be ‘a relevant personality in the music business’, ordered a bottle of the extremely limited edition Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut Luminous Phantom. The club, as you can imagine, isn’t naming names.
The single bottle of Dom Pérignon was the jewel in the crown of the Marbella club’s cellar, something the owners knew they would sell one day, but never knew when. On the wine menu at Momento, the range of Dom Pérignon bottles on offer usually go for between €750 up to €15,000.
The hugely successful ‘Momento’ consists of a nightclub, terrace and open-air restaurant, was opened in 2018 by Grupo Mosh. There’s a luxurious nightclub vibe that fills the building after midnight. To give you an idea of some of their more ‘everyday’ prices they have, a cocktail will set you back €15 and a reasonable bottle of wine between €35 and €100, but some wines go up to €900 a bottle.
