A female manager for the Three Lions

By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 9:47

Will England have a female manager? Credit: Pixabay:Planet_Fox

Just as the producers have opened up the idea of a female James Bond, could it be time for the Three Lions to consider a female manager?

Yesterday, we reported that Gareth Southgate resigned as England football manager following his team’s defeat in the Euro final against Spain. Naturally, speculation has already started about who is best placed to replace him.

According to the Racing Post, the front runners are all men, with Graham Potter as a 7-4 favourite. Potter has been out of management since Chelsea dismissed him in early 2023 and has made no secret about his desire to be the next manager of the Three Lions.

FA want more female leadership in football

In 2020, the FA introduced the Football Leadership Diversity Code (FLDC) to move towards a more representative and inclusive leadership structure. However, the findings reported in November 2023 demonstrate slow progress. Therefore, it would seem that there is still a long way to go to address gender equality in English football.

Even the move towards having more female football pundits has not been without its criticism. Some feel that this is merely tokenism and is detrimental to the quality of commentary. Indeed, ex-professional footballer turned failed manager Joey Barton went on public record on X in December 2023 when he wrote, “ Women shouldn’t be talking with any authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious.”

He validated his comment further by writing, “It’s a completely different game. I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

Sadly, he is not alone in these views, and this highlights the multifaceted challenges contributing to the gender gap. If women are supported to play football but not talk about it, how will they be taken seriously in the coaching world?

Female managers in football are under-evaluated

There are still limited coaching opportunities for women, rooted in the perception that this is a traditionally male-dominated arena. A study by the Public Office of the European Union identified challenges relating to coaching, including inadequate compensation.

This, in itself, reflects the historic under-evaluation of women’s contribution to the sport. As a result, women’s football coaching often involves minimal or unpaid coaching positions.

Urgent change will only happen if proactive recruitment strategies recognise and actively address the gender dynamics within football leadership. This is vital to fostering an environment where female leaders and coaches can authentically influence and contribute.

In recruiting for such a high-profile manager position, the FA has a real opportunity to implement the FLCD code’s ideals. Will they ignore gender and find the best person for the job?