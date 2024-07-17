Almuñecar’s Palacete de la Najarra shines bright

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 11:26
Almuñécar's Nighttime Transformation
Image: Almuñécar Town Hall
ALMUÑECAR‘s Palacete de la Najarra now shines bright with new LED lights, adding a touch of magic to the town’s tourism office.
The unveiling ceremony, led by Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya and Tourism Councillor Daniel Barbero, alongside Fernando Egea from Andalucia’s Tourism Board, took place recently.
With 70 LED lights—57 in the gardens and 13 on the building’s facade—the Palacete is ready for both celebrations and community events. Ruiz Joya jokingly referred to Egea as an honorary council member, when thanking her for the €30,000 grant that funded the lighting, hinting at further initiatives.
Barbero emphasised the lights’ versatility, with 99 colours and 64 programmed settings for different occasions like holidays and awareness days. He also touched on the Palacete’s rich history, mentioning recent renovations and future plans to ensure its preservation.
This lighting upgrade not only enhances the Palacete’s charm but also highlights the town’s commitment to cultural heritage and the community.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.