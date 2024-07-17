Almuñecar’s Palacete de la Najarra shines bright

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 11:26

Almuñécar's Nighttime Transformation Image: Almuñécar Town Hall

ALMUÑECAR‘s Palacete de la Najarra now shines bright with new LED lights, adding a touch of magic to the town’s tourism office.

Enhancing Almuñecar’s Palacete de la Najarra with LED Brilliance

The unveiling ceremony, led by Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya and Tourism Councillor Daniel Barbero, alongside Fernando Egea from Andalucia’s Tourism Board, took place recently.

With 70 LED lights—57 in the gardens and 13 on the building’s facade—the Palacete is ready for both celebrations and community events. Ruiz Joya jokingly referred to Egea as an honorary council member, when thanking her for the €30,000 grant that funded the lighting, hinting at further initiatives.

Community Celebration: Almuñecar’s Palacete Shines with New LED Array

Barbero emphasised the lights’ versatility, with 99 colours and 64 programmed settings for different occasions like holidays and awareness days. He also touched on the Palacete’s rich history, mentioning recent renovations and future plans to ensure its preservation.

This lighting upgrade not only enhances the Palacete’s charm but also highlights the town’s commitment to cultural heritage and the community.

