Angela Merkel turned 70 – “World´s most powerful woman”

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 20:26

Angela Merkel Credit: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, Flickr

14 times “the world´s most powerful woman,” Angela Merkel celebrated her 70s birthday on July 17.

A spokesperson for Merkel´s office told the local Press that she will be celebrating “in private.” A formal celebration, however, will take place on September 25 in Berlin´s Academy of Sciences and Humanities.

Turned to art

The celebration will feature the art historian, Horst Bredekamp on the theme of “light and shade in the Enlightenment;” a perfect programme for the retired politician, now involved in the art world.

When questioned about her retirement in a recent interview, she revealed that she had spent the first months immersed in Shakespeare´s Macbeth and Schiller´s Don Carlos, wanting to hear nothing of politics. Merkel was announced Chancellor in 2005, becoming the first woman to hold the job.

Legacy

16 years later, she retired, leaving a legacy of resilience after being the longest-serving EU leader and having participated in an estimated 100 EU summits.

In 2021, 70 per cent of Germans said they were happy with their economic circumstances thanks to Angela Merkel, as revealed by Research Group Elections E.V. “Crisis management has always been her forte, whether saving the euro during the global financial crisis of 2009, keeping Europe together during the refugee crisis, or coping with the pandemic,” said Judy Dempsey of the think tank Carnegie Europe.

Many refer to Merkel as the leader who helped to steer the bloc out of the 2008 financial crash and the subsequent euro crisis, fighting for European strength; “If the euro fails, then Europe fails.”

Giving honour

On July 17, politicians across the country congratulated Merkel, honouring her achievements.

“Angela Merkel can look back on an impressive political career. She began with a rousing victory for democracy in East Germany and German unity, which still moves me today. She worked tirelessly for the country, “said Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Germany´s President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier also praised Merkel as a “role model and a hallmark of our democracy.” He noted that her 70 years can be divided into two halves; “The first 35 years until the fall of the Berlin Wall and the second 35 years in the freedom you longed for.”