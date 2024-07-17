Aqualand to bring in 3 new rides

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 17:00

The iconic Kamikaze ride at Torremolinos' Aqualand. Photo: aqualand.es

Historic water park is to be updated, with plans such as changing the ‘Kamikaze’ for a themed attraction that will simulate a volcano.

Aqualand in Torremolinos, one of the first and one of the best waterparks in Spain is celebrating its 40th birthday, and to celebrate they are going to introduce 3 new slides to go alongside the iconic Kamikaze, Twister and wave pool. Eventually, there will be two new slide areas replacing well-loved old areas that have been with the waterpark since the beginning.

State-of-the-art materials

State-of-the-art materials will be used in the construction of the new rides that will have the concept of a ‘volcano’ as their theme. The long-term idea is to renovate the entire park, which was built in 1984, with a project that will take three to four years to come to full fruition. Once the current season is over and the park closed, the biggest works will begin. Until then, the park’s management says, smaller-scale works will discretely continue at various points in the park.