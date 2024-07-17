Asylum seeker’s bicycles auctioned off

By John Smith • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:07

Just some of the bicycles on offer Credit: Finnish Customs

Many asylum seekers who entered Finland via its eastern border with Russia did so riding bicycles which were then left at the point of entry.

250 bicycles up for auction

Originally, Finnish customs planned to auction the bicycles in May of this year but that was postponed and now, on July 20 approximately 250 bicycles of different styles and makes were being put up for auction in Kansankentura.

The rules governing the auction were very strict with Customs not prepared to guarantee the condition, quality, safety, or suitability of the bicycles for their original use, as all sales were ‘as found’.

Buyers were required to pay 24 per cent vat on the cost of the bicycles (although companies who could prove they were purchased for business use could later reclaim the tax paid.)

All sales final

All sales were final but purchase price had to be paid within one hour of the auction ending and removed by 6pm of the same day otherwise the ownership would revert to the Finnish State and no refund would be made.

According to the Finnish Customs office, this auction presented a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire bicycles at potentially reduced prices while also helping Customs clear seized items efficiently.