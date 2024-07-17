Asylum seeker’s bicycles auctioned off

By John Smith •
Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:07
Just some of the bicycles on offer
Credit: Finnish Customs
Many asylum seekers who entered Finland via its eastern border with Russia did so riding bicycles which were then left at the point of entry.
Originally, Finnish customs planned to auction the bicycles in May of this year but that was postponed and now, on July 20 approximately 250 bicycles of different styles and makes were being put up for auction in Kansankentura.
The rules governing the auction were very strict with Customs not prepared to guarantee the condition, quality, safety, or suitability of the bicycles for their original use, as all sales were ‘as found’.
Buyers were required to pay 24 per cent vat on the cost of the bicycles (although companies who could prove they were purchased for business use could later reclaim the tax paid.)
All sales were final but purchase price had to be paid within one hour of the auction ending and removed by 6pm of the same day otherwise the ownership would revert to the Finnish State and no refund would be made.
According to the Finnish Customs office, this auction presented a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire bicycles at potentially reduced prices while also helping Customs clear seized items efficiently.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.