Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Summer Cream Tea Image: Shutterstock/ Magdanatka

Torre del Mar Fair

TORRE del Mar is gearing up for its annual Santiago and Santa Ana Fair, promising a vibrant lineup of events from July 23 to 28. The festivities, unveiled by local councillors aim to celebrate local culture and community spirit.

Kicking off on Tuesday, July 23, with Children’s Day at the fairgrounds featuring discounted rides, the celebrations continue with the colourful Diana Floreada parade starting July 24 at 9 am from San Andrés Church. Highlights include a photography contest inviting entries capturing the essence of Torre del Mar’s charm.

Evenings will come alive with nightly processions and entertainment. The official opening on July 23 features a lively parade leading to the fairgrounds. Throughout the week there will be gastro events at the Larios Promenade, and daytime activities catering to all ages.

Notable musical performances include Paco Candela on July 25 and Juanlu Montoya on July 27, with local talents like J Abecía y Los Colgaos closing out the festivities on Sunday night July 28. The fair emphasises inclusivity, offering quiet hours daily for autistic visitors on rides.

The town hall encourages locals and visitors to join in, promising a program that honours tradition while offering something for everyone. With its rich blend of cultural events, musical acts, and gastro events, Torre del Mar’s 2024 Fair is set to be a highlight of the Axarquia summer calendar.

Competa Festivities

GET ready for a week of festivities in Competa! From July 25 to 29, the town is gearing up for its annual fair, blending tradition with modern entertainment for everyone to enjoy. The fun kicks off on Thursday, July 25, at 9:30 pm with the switch-on of the feria lights and live music to get everyone in the mood.

Friday, July 26, starts with colourful parades and rolls into horse ribbon racing at 7 pm. The night heats up with live music and dancing, featuring an orchestra and flamenco performers.

Saturday, July 27, promises even more excitement with parades, churros and chocolate for seniors, and a foam party. Keep active with a Zumba session or groove to rock covers, live orchestras, and DJs throughout the evening.

Sunday, July 28, begins early at 6 am with a quirky musical parade called ‘the collection of the drunk people!’ After that, enjoy more music and a giant paella feast at 2 pm. The day wraps up with a romeria, another type of traditional parade, where locals don traditional and flamenco attire and continue the party late into the night.

On Monday, July 29, it’s Children’s Day with activities galore and fair attractions at half price. It’s the perfect way to wrap up a week of community celebration and fun in Competa!

Cream Tea

SAVE a Life Rescue is gearing up for a delightful Summer fundraiser with an Afternoon Cream Tea on August 24 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The event will take place at the pretty Finca El Cerillo in Canillas de Albaida, offering guests a spread of sandwiches, scones, cakes, and a choice of tea or coffee for €12.50 per person. For those looking to add a touch of sparkle, a glass of cava can be enjoyed for €15.

With limited tickets available, those interested are encouraged to secure their spot promptly. Tickets can be obtained by contacting Save a Life Rescue via WhatsApp at +34 711 00 38 22, or by reaching out to Tracy Della or Sarah Baker via PM on social media. For further inquiries or to book your tickets, email info@savealiferescue.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to support a good cause while enjoying a delightful afternoon treat!

Authentic Flamenco

IN Vélez-Málaga, there’s a charming spot where flamenco comes alive in its purest form. Located on Calle Tejeda, this Tablao Flamenco offers a cozy setting with air conditioning—perfect for enjoying the vibrant rhythms and heartfelt melodies of this traditional Spanish art.

Every Friday night at 9:30 pm, and sometimes on special Saturdays (check their schedule), you can catch a captivating show of flamenco singing, guitar playing, and dancing. Tickets are affordable too: €15 for adults, €8 for kids aged 5-12, and students (with student ID or carnet Joven).

Doors open at 8 pm, giving you time to grab a drink and some tapas before the show starts. To secure your spot, just call 606 510 329 or visit entradium.com/es/events/tablao-flamenco-velez-malaga. Whether you’re a seasoned flamenco fan or curious to experience it for the first time, it’s a night not to be missed in Vélez-Málaga.

Women’s Wellbeing

JOIN the Women’s Wellbeing Group at El Zoco, Nerja, on August 1 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm for an empowering session on Hormones, Fitness, and Nutrition. Led by Lynne Parkin, Holistic Menopause Coach, and Carin Carli, Health Coach, the group aims to address common health challenges in a supportive environment.

Are you struggling with hormonal imbalances, battling weight issues, or feeling overwhelmed by unhealthy habits? Perhaps you lack the motivation to make positive changes? This session is designed to help women feel their best by sharing insights and offering mutual support.

They want every woman to thrive in their well-being journey. Participants are encouraged to bring their questions and goals to the discussion.

To attend, just let Lynne Parkin or Carin Carli know on the following numbers 0034 635 881 119 or 0034 622 106 713. Join in to discover how you can achieve greater health and happiness in a nurturing community setting.

Art & Wine

TINTO del Arte presents Art&Wine Nerja and invites all art enthusiasts to this event hosted by Tinto del Arte on August 10 at 7 pm in Nerja. Held at Nerja Coworking, Plaza de España, S/N, BLOQUE 5B, LOCAL 2, 29780 Nerja, attendees can expect an evening brimming with creativity and fun. Renowned artist Katie will lead participants through a journey of artistic exploration, using spacious 40×50 cm canvases to unleash their imagination.

Guests will sip on unlimited wine and delectable snacks, creating a relaxed and sociable atmosphere. Regardless of artistic background, everyone is welcome to join—no prior painting experience necessary, just a willingness to embrace the moment. With limited spots available, securing a place early is advisable. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in art, wine, and endless inspiration. The price is €44 which includes unlimited wine, snacks, and art material. Early bird options are available. See tintodelarte.es for more details.

