Bad news for Adele fans

By Eugene Costello • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 12:05

The massively successful singer Adele Credit GodFon

In what will come as a blow to Adele fans, the singer has announced she is taking a “big break” from music.

It comes as she takes some time out from her wildly successful Las Vegas residency that started in 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and is set to conclude in November after this break.

It has seen people fly to Las Vegas from around the world to see the south London singer live.

Fans had hoped she would use this time to get back in the studio to work on a new album.

But Adele, 36, has other plans.

She told German music magazine ZDF: “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.

She was speaking to the publication as she confirmed an eight-show residency in Munich.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Her last album, 30, was released in 2021 and the one before that, 25, in 2015, leaving fans hungry for more.

Struggling with fame

In the same interview, she admitted to struggling with fame.

“I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most,” she said.

“I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time whenever I want and people are receptive to it and like it, because that’s pretty unimaginable… that never happens to people.”

She added: “But, the fame side of it, I absolutely hate and I miss everything about before all of this had happened.

“‘The fact that people are even interested in my voice and my songs is pretty wild, I don’t think it ever gets normal, you know? So it’s worth it… (it’s just finding) the balance.”

Poor weather means a return to the UK is off

She is expected to spend this time in the US with her partner and rumoured husband Rich Paul. She has said that she has no plans to return to the UK because of the weather.

She remains English at heart though, and was recently seen supporting England in the Euros 2024.