Beaches to escape the crowds

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 16:46

Packed beaches when the temperature spikes at 40º. Credit - Shutterstock

As the thermometer creeps towards 40º, who needs hoards of other beachgoers, queues for the foot showers, or a sandy beachball landing in your picnic?

Here are 3 suggestions for where to get away from it all.

Almost Caribbean in appearance, La Viborilla beach in Benalmadena, with its crystalline waters, surrounded by dense vegetation, is a more secluded spot on this coastline. A perfect spot to bring your snorkelling gear too. There are sun-loungers for hire and beach restaurants, and a nudist beach in the next cove for those of you who like that sort of thing.

Artola-Cabopino beach just on the edge of Marbella is one of the best natural beaches there is on the Costa del Sol. Hidden by the Dunes of Artola, the landscape of this beach is made up of imposing dunes and rugged native vegetation allowing the beachgoer to experience a feeling disconnection from the rabble. With fine, golden sand, this beach is suitable for everyone. There are family-friendly areas, sun-loungers, hammocks, and beach bars where you can cool off from the high temperatures.

The coastline of Estepona has an extensive stretch of the most beautiful beaches, and far less bustling than those to the east. But the most charming jewel in its crown must be Playa del Cristo with the Rock of Gibraltar in the background. The little crescent-shaped bay, just a stone’s throw from Estepona marina, is protected from strong currents by its shape making it ideal for families.