Cabo de Palos welcomes Boutique Hotel Cetina

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Cabo de Palos' Newest Boutique Hotel Image: cetinahotels.com/cetina-cabodepalos

CABO de Palos introduces a new boutique hotel this summer, the Cetina Cabo de Palos Puerto, adding to its hospitality options. Situated centrally on Calle Tintero, this three-star hotel spans two floors and offers 45 rooms. Owned by a real estate company linked to Marnys, led by José Martínez Nieto, it will be managed by the Murcian chain Cetina.

Experience Coastal Charm: Discover Cetina Cabo de Palos Puerto

The hotel features a terrace with panoramic views of the town and coastline, along with a cocktail service and a Jacuzzi for guests. Its restaurant, Amura, specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, offering both tapas and formal dining.

Established eight years ago in Murcia, Cetina has converted several historic properties into boutique hotels across Spain, including locations in Sevilla, Segovia, and soon in Córdoba.

This addition reflects Cabo de Palos‘ ongoing growth in tourism, providing 45 new rooms and upscale amenities aimed at environmentally conscious travellers seeking high-quality leisure experiences.

As Cetina Cabo de Palos Puerto opens its doors, it’s clear Cabo de Palos is upping its hospitality game. This boutique hotel isn’t just about offering comfortable stays and great views—it’s setting a new standard for upscale yet eco-conscious tourism. With its stylish rooms, panoramic terrace, and Mediterranean dining at Amura, it’s bound to attract travelers looking for a blend of relaxation and local charm. This addition is sure to make Cabo de Palos an even more enticing destination for those seeking a memorable coastal getaway.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here