Camilla celebrates her 77th birthday

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:11

Queen Camilla in her stunning blue dress celebrating her birthday in Guernsey Credit: RoyalFamily /X

The Royal Family are leading the celebrations of Queen Camilla’s birthday today as she turns 77.

Celebrated across social media

The official Royal Family social media accounts were the first to celebrate online, posting a story on Instagram and a post on X – formerly Twitter – of different but equally lovely photos of the Queen Consort, captioned “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!”

The Prince and Princess of Wales followed too, sending their wishes on their official social media accounts with a similar “Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday”.

The Royals in the Channel Islands

Her Majesty has been in the Channel Islands for the past two days on an official visit with King Charles, where birthday celebrations started early in Guernsey yesterday with a personal, heartfelt rendition of the Happy Birthday song in their traditional, native language, Serquaise, sung by students from Sark School.

The Sark School primary pupils also gifted Queen Camilla a poster filled with wishes and many happy returns, and a map of Guernsey with the location of their school pinpointed on it.

You can see the video of the young vocalists on their official X page, commented on the original post, or on their official Instagram stories.

The King and Queen arrived in Jersey first, on July 15, for a day of engagements, before travelling to Gurnsey yesterday.

The visit was to “highlight the special and historic relationship between the Channel Islands and the Royal Family, which stretches back centuries” as stated on their official social media accounts.

While in Guernsey, The King and Queen have granted a Royal Title to the rare Golden Guernsey Goat breed, which Miriam Milbourne rescued from extinction after she discovered some in the scrub herds of the island in 1924.

Queen Camilla’s history

Camilla was raised in East Sussex and South Kensington in England and educated in England, Switzerland, and France.

In 2005, Camilla married Charles in the Windsor Guildhall, which was followed by a televised Anglican blessing at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. From their marriage until Charles’s accession, she was known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

The State Opening of Parliament

Queen Camilla’s big day has coincided with political pageantry which will see the King and Queen travel in a carriage procession to the House of Lords, where Charles will deliver the second King’s Speech of his reign.

Today, The King and Queen will scale the 26 steps of the royal staircase at the Sovereign’s Entrance, before moving into the Robing Room and then processing at the King’s side through the Royal Gallery and the Lords Chamber ahead of taking their seats on their thrones.

Gun salutes will be fired in celebration of Camilla’s anniversary as is the tradition, following these with an additional 41-gun salute, marking the King’s arrival at the Sovereign’s Entrance of the Lords which signals the beginning of the State Opening of Parliament.

There will also be rounds fired at the Tower of London.

Fans celebrate along with her

Royalists and wishers alike also took to social media to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, with the official posts receiving hundreds of comments, with many sharing their favourite moments of Queen Camilla.

One fan shared a speech delivered by Queen Camilla at a reception honouring survivors of SA, shining a spotlight on the Wash Bags project.

The champion of charity

The Queen continues to solidify her mark as a champion of charity, through her work improving literacy rates, highlighting the problems of domestic abuse and sexual violence.